MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are looking for the suspect car in a deadly hit and run that killed a pedestrian in Modesto.

Modesto police say the victim was hit while crossing the street at Pelandale Avenue and Chapman Road Wednesday evening. The car, described as a possible silver Volkswagen Jetta, left the scene.

Officers say the car will probably have front-end damage from the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Modesto police.