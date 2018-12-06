CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire

DAVIS (CBS SF) — Some pets left behind in the Camp Fire but who survived with significant burns are receiving a unique treatment at one of the nation’s premier veterinary hospitals.

Doctors at UC Davis Veterinary Hospital are using raw fish skin as bandages over burns to help in the healing process.

“This is actually going to be a sort of fake skin, so it’s going to protect an open area that’s missing a piece of skin from a burn and provide protection,” said the hospital’s Chief Of Integrative Medicine Services Jamie Peyton.

The fish skin contains healing proteins called collagen which relieves pain and fights infection.

Olivia, a Boston Terrier mix, was lost in the fire for six days before police found her, severely burned in the ashes. Peyton and her team went to work, cleaning wounds, removing burned flesh from her legs, and applying the temporary fish skin.

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s