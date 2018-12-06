DAVIS (CBS SF) — Some pets left behind in the Camp Fire but who survived with significant burns are receiving a unique treatment at one of the nation’s premier veterinary hospitals.

Doctors at UC Davis Veterinary Hospital are using raw fish skin as bandages over burns to help in the healing process.

“This is actually going to be a sort of fake skin, so it’s going to protect an open area that’s missing a piece of skin from a burn and provide protection,” said the hospital’s Chief Of Integrative Medicine Services Jamie Peyton.

The fish skin contains healing proteins called collagen which relieves pain and fights infection.

Olivia, a Boston Terrier mix, was lost in the fire for six days before police found her, severely burned in the ashes. Peyton and her team went to work, cleaning wounds, removing burned flesh from her legs, and applying the temporary fish skin.

