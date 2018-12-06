SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is working with labor partners to develop a new budget plan to address its structural budget deficit while focusing on students.

One labor partner, the Sacramento City Teacher’s Association (SCTA), did not appear at the signing ceremony Thursday afternoon.

“All of the adults need to step up to the plate, make the necessary shared sacrifices in order to salvage the programs in the district so we can do more for students, pay our employees properly,” said a representative at the meeting Thursday.

Officials say they’re looking for a more affordable health care plan that won’t reduce benefits but could offer comparable care while saving 11 to 16 million dollars.

Leaders are looking to keep schools open, raise student achievements, save jobs, and offer healthy and inclusive programs.

The district said in a statement Thursday night:

“The district is deeply motivated by the fact that four out of five labor partners have committed to achieve health cost savings as part of our overall plan to protect funding for students. We remain hopeful that SCTA will work in partnership with the rest of our labor partners to achieve those savings and ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our students.”