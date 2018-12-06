MODESTO (CBS13) – A funeral service will be held on Thursday for fallen Stanislaus County deputy Antonio Hinostroza.

His service will take place at The House church in Modesto, starting at 10 a.m.

A law enforcement procession will follow the church service en route to Hughson’s Lakewood Memorial Park for a graveside service.

⚠️ Road closures planned from 7am-2pm for Deputy Tony Hinostroza’s service at @TheHouseModesto – Southbound Coffee Rd. will be closed from Floyd Ave. to Briggsmore Ave. Only one lane of westbound E. Briggsmore Ave. will be open for through traffic from Rose Ave. to Sunrise Ave. — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) December 6, 2018

The 19-year veteran of the sheriff’s department was killed in a crash last month while pursuing DUI suspect Jonathan Carillo-Gonzalez.

Carillo-Gonzalez is facing charges of DUI, felony evasion and resisting arrest. The sheriff said it will be up to the district attorney if Carillo-Gonzalez is eventually charged with the deputy’s death.

Hinostroza leaves behind one adult son.