Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A funeral service will be held on Thursday for fallen Stanislaus County deputy Antonio Hinostroza.
His service will take place at The House church in Modesto, starting at 10 a.m.
A law enforcement procession will follow the church service en route to Hughson’s Lakewood Memorial Park for a graveside service.
The 19-year veteran of the sheriff’s department was killed in a crash last month while pursuing DUI suspect Jonathan Carillo-Gonzalez.
Carillo-Gonzalez is facing charges of DUI, felony evasion and resisting arrest. The sheriff said it will be up to the district attorney if Carillo-Gonzalez is eventually charged with the deputy’s death.
Hinostroza leaves behind one adult son.