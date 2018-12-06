WATCH:Golden State Killer Suspect Appears In Court

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating the theft of a woman’s wheelchair. The victim’s daughter initially posted on social media asking for help Thursday.

Joany Titherington reported the theft on Facebook, saying her mother’s wheelchair was taken from their porch on 37th and 3rd Avenue.

Her mother, who is also named Joan, says she’s frustrated this happened because the chair helps her get around and it was a relatively new replacement chair.

Joan said she wished the thieves would have knocked on their door instead of taking her chair because she would have helped them find their own chair.

She says it’s going to be a while until she can afford to replace her chair again.

She filed a report with the police, but officers said they do not have any leads in the case so far.

