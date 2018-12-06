CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:Visalia

VISALIA (AP) — A high school teacher in central California has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after forcibly cutting the hair of one of her students while singing the National Anthem.

The Visalia Times Delta reports teacher Margaret Gieszinger was arrested Wednesday after videos posted to social media showed a student at University Preparatory High School in Visalia sitting in a chair at the front of the classroom as she cuts his hair.

In a video obtained by KFSN-TV, the 52-year-old science teacher can be heard belting the Star Spangled Banner while cutting chunks of the boy’s hair and tossing them behind her.

Police arrested Gieszinger after receiving reports of child endangerment involving a teacher with a pair of scissors.

It was not immediately known if she has an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

