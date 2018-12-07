SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators say marijuana deliveries can be made anywhere in the state, even in locales that ban cannabis.

Three California agencies released proposed regulations Friday for the state’s marijuana industry including deliveries that will become permanent next month after state lawyers finish reviewing them. Law enforcement groups and cities with marijuana bans unsuccessfully fought against it.

The delivery issue could end up in court once the state sets permanent rules for how marijuana is grown, tested, packaged and delivered since broad legalization took effect after voters passed Proposition 64 in November 2016.

The proposed regulations also included a ban on permit holders partnering with unlicensed partners, which industry supporters said will stifle growth. They also continue to allow farmers to receive an unlimited number of permits to grow.

