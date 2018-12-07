SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are looking for a man and woman who stole two dogs from two women in the Pocket area, injuring the victims in the process.

It happened Thursday night during what was supposed to be a Craigslist exchange. The ladies were selling a French bulldog puppy for a family member.

The man entered with a shoe box saying he was going to surprise his girlfriend waiting in the car, by making her think he was buying her shoes, but would give her the puppy instead.

“So when I turned around to go get the puppy I didn’t notice that he grabbed my younger dog and went out, “ said Jesselle Pablo who was selling the dog.

She caught up to the man outside her apartment to find the dog she wasn’t selling in the suspect’s car.

“[The dog was] halfway in his girlfriend’s lap, and he was like ‘Oh, he followed us, we’re just petting him,’ so I go, ‘ok’,” Pablo said.

The suspect couple said they were still interested in buying the puppy, but that’s when things took a violent turn.

“He was like handing me the cash and I was handing him the dog, and he grabbed the dog and didn’t let go of the cash,” Pablo said.

The man hit the gas, driving away with both dogs and the money.

“I just started hitting him and grabbing the steering wheel. Then the next thing I know I was being dragged and I fell,” she said.

The suspect then struck Pablo’s roommate who was standing near the passenger’s side of the car attempting to get one of dogs from the suspect’s girlfriend.

“While I’m walking around the car he accelerates and hits me with the car. I hit the car, and fall to the ground,” said Szarotka Narzekalski.

Narzekalski suffered a busted forehead requiring three stitches, as well as bumps, bruises, and a chipped tooth.

“I was covered in blood on my shirt, on my shoes,” she said.

Sacramento Police came to investigate and warn residents to make Craigslist sales in a safe environment.

“Whether it be a police station, a fire station where other people are around, where there’s video,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic male with green eyes and an Asian woman. They were driving a red sedan possibly headed to the Stockton area. The man going by the name Jacob on Craigslist.

“It’s one thing to steal a dog, but it’s another thing that you’re willing to drive someone over, to kill someone for this animal,” Pablo said.

The Greenhaven women captured security video of the male suspect when they first invited him in.