SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the holiday season upon us, many shopping centers and malls are packed with more shoppers than normal all fighting for the best parking spot.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminded Californians to “save the space” designated for disabled individuals who legally display their disabled person parking placards.

“With parking at a premium during the holiday season, it is important to remember that misusing a disabled person parking placard is not only against the law, but it negatively impacts the mobility of those with disabilities,” DMV Director Jean Shiomoto said. “The DMV is committed to curbing fraud and will give offenders the gift of a citation. So, I ask you to save the space.”

The DMV reported that last month investigators caught 132 people across the state fraudulently using disabled person parking placards during 21 enforcement operations.

In the incidents of fraud, the offenders’ placards were confiscated and were issued a misdemeanor citation carrying a fine ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Additionally, the DMV said that since July 1, 8,596 placards have been verified while investigators found 881 placards that were misused.