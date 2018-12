SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on for a missing Sacramento teen with autism.

Sacramento police say 19-year-old Elijah Chatman was last seen Thursday around 7 p.m. along the 1000 block of Lake Front Drive.

Please help us find 19-year-old Elijah Chatman who has autism. He is 5’9” and was last seen at 7pm on December 6th in the 1000 block of Lake Front Drive-wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. Please share, Re-Tweet and if you see him, call 9-1-1. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/vqYeg5yPXO — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 7, 2018

Chatman was wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans and white shoes when he went missing.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.