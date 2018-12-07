SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A motorcyclist has died in a collision involving two other vehicles on Howe Avenue, Sacramento Police confirm.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Howe Avenue near the American River.

Traffic has been heavily impacted by the crash and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The identity of the victim has not been identified, but police say it was a male motorcyclist of an unknown age.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.