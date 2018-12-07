FOLSOM (CBS13) – A student accused in an attack on another student at Folsom Middle School is being moved to a different school.

The incident happened in early November while on a field trip.

Earlier this week, district leaders met with the NAACP – who had voiced concerns over the incident.

The district ordered an independent investigation, admitting it has experienced challenges with bullying in recent years.

In a statement on Thursday, district officials said their priority is to get the two students back in school and the help they need.

“It should be clear there were severe consequences in this matter. We understand that transparency builds trust, and it is frustrating to some when we don’t release more details. But children deserve and have a right to privacy. Student discipline is confidential for their protection and so that they can succeed,” the district wrote.

Officials say, for the safety of all involved in the incident, they are not disclosing which school the student is being moved to.