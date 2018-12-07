MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto family torn apart, devastated over a fatal hit and run crash that ended the life of their beloved grandmother just blocks away from their home.

The incident happened Wednesday at an intersection near a popular shopping center. The search continues for the driver after the car involved in the crash was found three miles away from the crash site.

Monique Arellano is heartbroken.

“I was waiting for her to call me. Instead, I got a call from the hospital saying that your mother has been in an accident,” she said.

Police said an old model Volkswagen hit Arellano’s mother, Irene. She was crossing Pelandale Avenue Wednesday on her way home.

READ: Craigslist Exchange Gone Wrong: Potential Buyers Steal Dogs, Injure Young Women

“What if it was your mom? How would you feel? If somebody just ran your mom over and just left. They just left,” she said.

Investigators said the vehicle was found the following day, abandoned just three miles away on Wild Poppy Court. They said the car was reported to the California Highway Patrol as a stolen vehicle.

“Horrible. It’s been horrible for us,” said Marina Lopez, one of Arellano’s family members.

Loved ones said this is not the first time tragedy has hit the family. In May 2014, Salvador Rodriguez, who was disabled was found dead. The investigation still open.

“This is our second time now looking for somebody that has ripped a loved one from our family. It’s our second time and it’s not fair,” said Arellano.

ALSO: Teen With Autism Who Died Days After Being Restrained Identified As 13-Year-Old Max

Family members recently gathered at the site of the crash to remember their beloved grandmother. Irene Arellano would have turned 60 on Christmas Eve.

“I hope they find the people or whoever hit her. I hope they come forward, you know and has some decency inside themselves to come to say ‘hey man, I hit a human being. Come do the right thing,” said neighbor Eddie Krueger.

A fundraiser is planned at the Tilted Turtle Saturday 1-6 p.m. There is also a memorial fund that has been set up at Chase Bank.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Modesto Police Department or Crime Stoppers.