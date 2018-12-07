CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A string of six robberies has affected various businesses in North Sacramento over the past couple of months. Now the Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect involved in those robberies.

Police said there have been six robberies in the 4100 block of Norwood Avenue. These robberies occurred on October 9, October 12, October 13, October 15, November 19 and November 21. On November 27, there was an additional robbery that occurred in the 3700 block of Truxel Road.

The suspect under investigation reportedly displayed a black semi-automatic handgun during the incidents and also demanded money from the employees.

suspect mask Police Searching For Suspect Connected To Six North Sacramento Robberies

(source: Sacramento PD)

On multiple occasions, the suspect was described as wearing a distinctive black hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage type pattern on the sweatshirt. The suspect was also seen getting into a dark colored sedan.

suspect hoodie covered Police Searching For Suspect Connected To Six North Sacramento Robberies

(source: Sacramento PD)

Police describe the suspect as a male with a thin build. He has been seen wearing black sneakers with white soles during most of the robberies. He also wore a white mask in some incidents and a black mask in others.

suspect back Police Searching For Suspect Connected To Six North Sacramento Robberies

(source: Sacramento PD)

If you have any information about any of these robberies, please contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.  Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

