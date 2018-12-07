MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto CHP officers are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. when officers say the driver of a red Ford Focus (2012-2017) was traveling eastbound on River Road, east of Bystrom Road.

The vehicles struck a 68-year-old man crossing the roadway. The victim was transported to the Memorial Medical Center with major injuries.

Police said the Ford Focus fled the scene and continued driving down River Road. Officers said the vehicle is missing its driver side mirror and should have front-end collision damage to the driver side fender and hood.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact officer Norseen at the Modesto Area CHP at 209-545-7440.