ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Authorities are warning students and parents about after a man apparently exposed himself to a girl.

The incident happened on Dec. 6 on the corner of 5th Street and Parkview Lane, near Spring View Middle School.

According to an alert sent out to parents from the Rocklin Unified School District, a girl was waiting to be picked up after school when a man exposed himself to her. The man is believed to be about 18-20 years old and had a dark mustache; he was wearing a black hoodie, khaki shorts and smelled like smoke.

Rocklin police officers will now be increasing their patrols in the neighborhoods around the school for the next few days, the district says.

Anyone with more relevant information on who the suspect may be, or to report a similar incident, is asked to contact Rocklin police at (916) 625-5400.