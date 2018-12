STOCKTON (CBS13) – It’s going to be a white Christmas in at least one little part of Stockton this year thanks to the Lincoln Community Center.

The center is turning on a snow machine for in the weekends leading up to Christmas.

It’s the perfect opportunity to take a holiday photo.

There’s also a snow village of over 700 pieces – complete with a scavenger hunt for the kids – and a holiday train ride.

The center is turning on the flurries every weekend night from 5 to 9 p.m.