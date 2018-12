STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating a suspicious death in Stockton early Friday morning.

According to Stockton police, it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Kelley Court, off Kelley Drive and Plymouth Road.

Officers say a man there was found with traumatic injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

His death has been classified as suspicious as officers wait for the coroner to examine the body.

The investigation is ongoing.