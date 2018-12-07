SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some shoppers are less than jolly this holiday season with their packages late or lost altogether. Amazon and other shipping merchants prepare for the busy season, but say in some cases you just can’t avoid delays as the Christmas shopping shipping rush is on.

“We’ll do 35-40 packages per day,” said Dan Trescott, owner of the Aim Mail Center in Natomas.

But not everyone’s getting their packages promptly.

“It will be there in two days, and it’s five days late. I’m like, ‘well I wanted it on that day and that’s why ordered it,'” said Andrea Smith of Sacramento.

Many shoppers have taken to social media complaining about delays saying:

“It’s totally unreliable right now. Late shipments, lost shipments,” one person posted to Facebook.

And, “4 of my last 10 items ordered were lost. Not delayed, flat lost,” another person posted.

We asked Amazon, “What’s the deal?”

A spokesperson says some customers may have experienced delays due to the deadly fires that shut down the Sacramento distribution center.

Meanwhile, Amazon and every business in town is booming. Trescott’s back room is filled with boxes. He says shippers and merchants like Amazon prepare for this busy season, but uncertainties can slow the system.

“Nobody can control the weather nobody cannot control, obviously the fires, a big hit everything,” he said.

The delays can be disappointing though.

“That’s not what you pay for on Amazon prime, so I do not feel good about it,” Smith said.

Others who’ve ordered ahead of the holidays haven’t had any problems.

“It’s been good, it’s been good. I did it early,” one shopper said.

Because no one wants their gift to arrive on the day after Christmas, right?

“It’s a special present if it comes on the 26th. Everything on the 25th as a Christmas present, but if you get a special one on the 26th it’s just an extended Christmas,” Trescott said.

Just to be safe, Trescott says if you ship before December 15th, your Christmas packages will arrive on time.