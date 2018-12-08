SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) – New pictures show plans for what would become Sacramento’s tallest building. A gleaming glass and aluminum structure just across the tower bridge, at the entrance to the Capitol Mall.

This 33 story tower would include seven levels of residential apartments and studios, 100 units in all.

The newly released plans also call for a public viewing deck, with a destination restaurant, and public outdoor seating.

Renderings show the tower from street level looking west with the Tower Bridge in the distance.

Developer “CIM” submitted plans that the building would also include 8 levels of above grade parking, and 176 spots for bicycle parking

The plans are now open for public comment. Next step, will be a review by the city planning and design commission.

That location was once planned for an even taller pair of residential twin towers.

The project broke ground but went into bankruptcy and has been a hole in the ground for the past decade.