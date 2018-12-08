CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) – Police arrested a man Friday night in connection to a string of armed robberies in North Sacramento

Police say a person robbed a business at gunpoint on Northgate Boulevard near San Juan Road around 8:30 p.m. Based on the information officers received, it was discovered the robbery was possibly related to a series of armed robberies in the area.

Responding officers discovered the business was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect fled. Police conducted a search throughout the area and were able to locate the suspect a couple miles away on Taylor Street.

Police arrested 24-year-old Keyzshawn Braxton and believe he is connected to four other recent robberies in the area.

