DAVIS (CBS 13) – There was a lot riding on this game and at The Graduate in Davis, the Aggie faithful were loud and proud.

It was a close tense game throughout, and fans here at The Graduate were on the edge of their seats for every big play.

UC Davis took on Eastern Washington, both teams were 10-2. A trip to the FCS semifinals was on the table. What would have been a first in school history for Davis if they pulled out the win.

“I think the team is finally good after moving to D-1. I went to school back when they were really good in D-2 and so it’s exciting to see them make a playoff run, and so far it’s looking good,” said Adie Whitaker

CBS 13 spoke with the team doctor, Jeremiah Ray, who couldn’t make the trip due to his wife’s pregnancy.

But not even a baby on the way would stop him from cheering on his Aggies, and the special group of guys he’s gotten to know so well.

Ray said, “The team is all about each other. They help each other, they care about each other, they care about their school and getting their degrees and going off to bigger and better things. It’s really wonderful “

UC Davis fell to Eastern Washington 29 to 34.