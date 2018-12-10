SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Armani Lee, who was accused of exchanging gunfire with Sacramento police officers, was sentenced to 173 years in prison by Sacramento judge Richard Sueyoshi Monday.

Lee was convicted of attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, shooting an inhabited dwelling, and felon of possession of a firearm by a jury on Oct. 30.

The charges came from a Feb. 10 incident on Del Paso Boulevard where Lee fired shots at police officers who tried to arrest him for shooting a residence six days earlier. Lee reportedly fled when officers made contact with him and fired multiple shots at officers who returned the fire, hit Lee, and took him into custody.

Dashcam video of the incident caused a stir after the Sacramento Police Department asked the city to keep it from being released at a March 21, 2017 City Council meeting, but the city denied that request.

The Sacramento district attorney’s office said Lee was sentenced pursuant to California’s “three strikes” law. He was previously convicted for two separate robberies, in 2006 and 2010.