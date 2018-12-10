CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:armani lee, Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Armani Lee, who was accused of exchanging gunfire with Sacramento police officers, was sentenced to 173 years in prison by Sacramento judge Richard Sueyoshi Monday.

Lee was convicted of attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, shooting an inhabited dwelling, and felon of possession of a firearm by a jury on Oct. 30.

RELATED: Police: Woman Accused Of Pouring Hot Grease On Victim During Argument

The charges came from a Feb. 10 incident on Del Paso Boulevard where Lee fired shots at police officers who tried to arrest him for shooting a residence six days earlier. Lee reportedly fled when officers made contact with him and fired multiple shots at officers who returned the fire, hit Lee, and took him into custody.

Dashcam video of the incident caused a stir after the Sacramento Police Department asked the city to keep it from being released at a March 21, 2017  City Council meeting, but the city denied that request.

The Sacramento district attorney’s office said Lee was sentenced pursuant to California’s “three strikes” law. He was previously convicted for two separate robberies, in 2006 and 2010.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s