(source: Metro Fire Sacramento)

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — An arson suspect was arrested Monday after an early morning fire in an apartment building in the 5600 block of Hillsdale Boulevard.

Metro Fire personnel responded to the fire and contained the blaze to a bedroom closet. After the fire was contained, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies located a male subject near the scene. The man, 43-year-old Victor Lee, was identified by witnesses as the person who started the fire.

The Metro Fire Arson Investigator determined the fire was incendiary in nature.

Lee was taken into custody by the arson investigator and charged with suspicion of arson to a structure. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the Metro Fire Arson Tip Line at (916) 859-3775

