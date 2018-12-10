CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mountain Lion, Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A man was attacked in Nevada County over the weekend and now investigators are trying to find out exactly what — or who — attacked the man.

Fire department dispatchers received a call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday reporting that the man, a senior, had been severely injured near You Bet Road and Greenhaven Lane.

Authorities say it is still uncertain what caused the injuries, but experts with the Department of Fish and Wildlife say the injuries are consistent with a wild animal such as a mountain lion.

Deputies are also looking into the possibility that the attacker was human.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s