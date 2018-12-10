CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
CORNING, Calif. (CBS13) – FEMA trailers arrived over the weekend to help those displaced from the massive Camp Fire.

FEMA began sending trailers to the Rolling Hills Casino in the town of Corning in Tehama County on Saturday. More arrived on Sunday.

The agency says none of the casino’s RV park guests will be asked to leave. Wildfire victims will be allowed to stay in the trailers for up to 18 months. More trailers will be placed at Cal Expo and the Glenn County Fairgrounds.

Corning is about 100 miles north of Sacramento.

 

