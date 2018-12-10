CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
DIXON (CBS13) – An outdoor supply store is cleaning after thieves broke in early Monday morning, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The store’s owner says the items were strategically targeted.

Around 12:25 a.m. Monday, a van backed into the front window of Pacific Flyway Supplies on Lincoln Street in Dixon. Surveillance video captured two people — a man and possibly a woman — running into the store and returning moments later with several jackets.

They threw the jackets into the back of the van and went back for more jackets before getting back into the van and driving away.

Store owner Tim Anderson estimated that $10,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

“Honestly, I was pretty crushed. It’s holiday time. December’s our busiest month annually, every single year,” said business owner Tim Anderson.

