CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Cat

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — A family has been reunited with their cat after it stayed behind during a deadly wildfire last month that leveled their home in Northern California.

Courtney Werblow and her family returned to her parents’ burned home in Paradise over the weekend and found their beloved cat, Timber, standing near the ruins.

ALSO: Hundreds Of Animals Affected By The Camp Fire Still Await New Homes

Werblow recorded a video of the emotional moment when she spots the beige cat with a brown face looking at them from a distance.

She starts to cry as she calls Timber for a bowl of cat food.

After some hesitation, Timber walks over to Werblow, who exclaims in tears “You made it! You made it!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s