SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Kaiser Permanente is the largest health care provider in California. But starting Monday, some 4,000 Kaiser mental health professionals across the state are going on strike.

The Union’s position is clear. There are simply not enough mental health professionals to see patients in a timely manner and provide the critical care they need. And they’re asking Kaiser to increase wages and hire more people to improve the ratios.

The Union and Kaiser met just last week but negotiations stalled, prompting the strike which is planned for several days.

“Care delayed, care denied,” said Kenneth Rogers. Rogers has been with Kaiser for 15 years. He’s a Psychologist and executive board member of The National Union of Healthcare Workers. “And we’ve all had patients go into crisis. They call you up, ‘I need to be seen today.’ They may not be around tomorrow if they don’t see you today. And if I’m booked up at the levels that currently exist or have been proposed across the table, I can’t see these patients when I need to in crisis situations,” Rogers said.

Patients have been sharing their stories on the Union’s Facebook page. Alisha wrote: “Truth. I’m currently waiting to be seen after a suicide attempt.”

And Paul writes: “I was limited to 1 therapy visit a month and then was told there was nothing more they could do. 3 weeks later I was picked up on a 51-50”

“These folks have the resources to provide this level of care. And the refusal to do so is just cruel”

