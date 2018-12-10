20 Year Old Arrested For Narcotics Sales To Minors In Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) — An investigation into the use and sales of narcotics on Folsom high school campuses lead to an arrest last week, Folsom police said.

The police department said they were investigating the distribution of prescription medications, cocaine, and marijuana on the three high school campuses in the city.

Folsom Police School Resource Officers (SROs) said that as many as two students a week are found to be under the influence of prescription medications at the high schools on average.

A joint investigation between the SROs and the department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) lead to 20-year-old Poyan Golparast from Folsom. Police said they found Golparast was distributing controlled substances within the city, including to minors.

On Dec. 6, detectives executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Creekside Drive and found a “significant amount” of Xanax, oxycodone, cocaine, pure MDMA (molly), and marijuana. Additionally, the detectives found cash, simulated firearms, scales, and sales packaging.

Golparast was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County jail for several narcotic related sales charges.