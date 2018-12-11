  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:dog, Tulare
(Credit: Tulare County Sheriff's Dept.)

TULARE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot a dog with an assault rifle for peeing on his yard and vehicle was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office the dog’s owner contacted officials Saturday after noticing her dog was missing and told authorities she suspected her neighbor, 23-year-old Modesto Ramos.

The office says Ramos was arrested later Saturday after he told investigators he became angry at the dog for urinating on his yard and car, fatally shot him and then buried it.

Deputies searched his home and found two assault rifles — an AR15 and an AK47— that are banned in California.

The sheriff’s office says Ramos also faces possession of banned assault weapons and negligent discharge of firearm charges.

