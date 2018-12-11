SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Hall and Blue Diamond Almonds are at odds over a historic building on their campus that Blue Diamond wants to demolish and create more stalls for semi-trucks.

City leaders denied the request because the company had not done an environmental review. Critics say the company was seeking a loophole to get around the historic designation.

The building in question was constructed in 1926 and was designated as historic in 2011 as a symbol of Sacramento’s industry during the depression era.

Blue Diamond declined to comment.