BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — One more person has died from the devastating Camp Fire, bringing the fatality count to 86, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said that 80-year-old Larry Smith of Paradise sustained burns while attempting to put out a fire that engulfed his car on Nov. 8.
Smith was flown to the UC Davis Burn Center to treat his injuries. He died at the burn center a couple weeks later, on Nov. 25.
READ: First Responders Reflect On Devastation From The Camp Fire
This brings the fatality count from the fire to 86. So far, all other fatalities were found from human remains in the burned areas.
The sheriff’s office said that of the 86 fatalities, 31 have been tentatively identified, and 52 have been positively identified.