PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Search and rescue crews search a property that was destroyed by the Camp Fire for human remains on November 22, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 150,000 acres, killed at least 83 people and has destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 85 percent containment and hundreds of people still remain missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — One more person has died from the devastating Camp Fire, bringing the fatality count to 86, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that 80-year-old Larry Smith of Paradise sustained burns while attempting to put out a fire that engulfed his car on Nov. 8.

Smith was flown to the UC Davis Burn Center to treat his injuries. He died at the burn center a couple weeks later, on Nov. 25.

This brings the fatality count from the fire to 86. So far, all other fatalities were found from human remains in the burned areas.

The sheriff’s office said that of the 86 fatalities, 31 have been tentatively identified, and 52 have been positively identified.