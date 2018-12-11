STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police arrested a homicide suspect for the Nov. 2 shooting death of a 29-year-old man on Grand Canal Boulevard.

Stockton police said homicide detectives arrested Santana Sanchez, 24, thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Officers said the investigation into the shooting from last month is still active and detectives need the public’s health in identifying a second suspect who was wearing a maroon pullover sweatshirt and walking behind Sanchez in the photograph.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Detective Lauren Dewing of the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous. Please reference case number 18-42606.