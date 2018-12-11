  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homicide, Stockton
(SOURCE: STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT)

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police arrested a homicide suspect for the Nov. 2 shooting death of a 29-year-old man on Grand Canal Boulevard.

Stockton police said homicide detectives arrested Santana Sanchez, 24, thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Officers said the investigation into the shooting from last month is still active and detectives need the public’s health in identifying a second suspect who was wearing a maroon pullover sweatshirt and walking behind Sanchez in the photograph.

stockton pd homicide Crime Stoppers Tip Leads To Homicide Arrest, Detectives Still Looking For Second Suspect

Stockton PD

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Detective Lauren Dewing of the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous. Please reference case number 18-42606.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s