By Lemor Abrams
FOLSOM (CBS13) — Carl Miller says he has regular conversations with his kids about drugs at school. But with a daughter in her first year of high school, there’s a new concern.

“They’re in your medicine cabinet. They’re free to roam,” he said.

Prescription drug abuse among kids in school may be an old problem, getting new attention here in Folsom.

“Our school resource officers they obviously have good relationships at all the schools. So it was obvious to them when they started noticing something wasn’t right with these kids,” said Folsom Police Officer Andrew Graham.

Local kids were found to be under the influence of drugs, not at one but three Folsom high schools, according to school resource officers who took their information to the police.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 20-year-old, accused of selling drugs to teens mostly prescription – from Xanax to OxyContin.

“Once a student is caught… we’re not just sending them home and hoping that everything gets better,” said Scott Meyer, the district’s child welfare coordinator.

Meyer’s job is to make sure students who get caught using drugs don’t keep doing it. He says students aren’t just suspended. They now must complete a three-day counseling program before returning to school.

“I don’t that’s it — I think they should go to jail,” said Miller as he waited to pick up his daughter from Folsom High.

The district, however, is focused on intervention, recently hosting forums on drug prevention with police and other experts.

They’re available to view, here: http://www.fcusd.org/drugforums

