SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Slab replacement work by Caltrans may affect drivers traveling through East Sacramento for the next week.

Caltrans is advising motorists about nightly alternating lane restrictions on eastbound Highway 50 from Stockton Blvd. to the 65th Street Undercrossing.

The work is expected to continue through the weekend as weather permits.

Caltrans said drivers can expect up to a 15-minute delay during the replacement of the worn and damaged concrete slabs.

Residents in the immediate area can also expect to hear loud construction noises during the work.

U.S. Highway 50 Roadwork Schedule

  • Weekdays: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 14.
  • Weekends: 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 to 7 a.m. Saturday, 15, and 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 to 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.
