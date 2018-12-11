YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) —Yolo County supervisors approved a measure Tuesday to bring new roundabouts to West Davis.

The plan will convert three intersections into roundabouts along Road 98. This all in an effort to widen the corridor 20 feet in each direction as part of the “Bike and Safety Improvement” project.

The three new roundabouts or signals will be at the intersection with Country Road 31, Country Road 32, and Hutchison Drive. Those intersections are currently four-way stop signs.

Construction will not begin for at least four years. Yolo County said that the project has received federal funding for preliminary engineering.

This is phase two of the County Road 98 Bike and Safety Improvement Project.