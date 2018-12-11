OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The City of Oakland has filed a lawsuit against the Oakland Raiders and the National Football League over the team’s move to Las Vegas, the city attorney announced late Tuesday morning.

The federal antitrust and breach of contract lawsuit names the NFL, the Raiders and each of the other 31 NFL clubs as defendants.

According to the federal lawsuit, the defendants violated antitrust laws by voting to approve the Raiders move to Las Vegas and boycotting Oakland as a host city. The suit additionally claims that the Raiders’ move also violated the NFL’s own policies for team relocation.

ALSO READ: 2 Oakland City Council Members Support Potential Raiders Lawsuit

City Attorney Barbara J. Parker issued a press release stating that she recommended – and the Oakland City Council authorized – filing the suit to recover damages resulting from the Raiders’ planned move to Las Vegas. Damages includes lost revenue, money that Oakland taxpayers invested in the Raiders and other costs.

Federal antitrust laws provide treble damages in addition to attorneys’ fees. Oakland will seek a resolution for the maximum amount of damages available.

However, the lawsuit will not ask the court to prevent the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas or keep the team in Oakland.

“The defendants brazenly violated federal antitrust law and the league’s own policies when they boycotted Oakland as a host city,” Parker said in the press release. “The Raiders’ illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill. The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants’ unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted about the lawsuit shortly after it was announced.

KPIX 5 has reached out to the Oakland Raiders for comment on the legal action, but has not heard a response back yet.