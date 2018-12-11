Comments
FedEx
UPS
Getting the right gift is really important, but making sure it arrives on time is just as critical. Here are the recommended send-by dates from USPS, FedEx and UPS for expected delivery of December 25:
U.S. Postal Service
- Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments
- Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) through Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 20: First Class
- Dec. 20: Priority Mail
- Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express
FedEx
Find rates and transit times at www.fedex.com.
- Dec. 17: Ground and home delivery
- Dec. 19: Express Saver
- Dec. 20: Two-day options
- Dec. 21: Overnight options
- Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority
UPS
Calculate time and cost at www.ups.com.
- Dec. 18: UPS 3 Day Select
- Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air
- Dec. 21: Next Day Air