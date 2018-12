Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NATOMAS (CBS13) — Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the 2400 block of Del Paso Blvd in Natomas.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 Tuesday. Officers said one person is down in critical condition.

Police have cordoned off the area and closed Library Street from Del Paso Blvd to New Market Drive.

SPD on scene a shooting investigation in the 2400 block of Del Paso Road. Library Street is CLOSED to all traffic betwn Del Paso & New Market. PIO enroute to scene. pic.twitter.com/SvvoZAFowL — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 12, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.