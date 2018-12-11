SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – It’s widely known that Tom Cruise is reprising his famous role of Maverick in “Top Gun” in a sequel, but this time around, he’s bringing his hot-shot swagger to Lake Tahoe.

Cruise is reportedly in South Lake Tahoe for the next two weeks, acting in parts of the movie “Top Gun: Maverick”, according to TMZ’s sources. As for where he has been spotted, TMZ was told there are scenes where Cruise is riding a motorcycle, running through the forest, and perched up high on a mountain looking down at Lake Tahoe Airport. That scene is said to have some dialogue.

Scenes for the movie have reportedly already been shot in San Diego and Nevada.