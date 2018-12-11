Filed Under:South Lake Tahoe, Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – It’s widely known that Tom Cruise is reprising his famous role of Maverick in “Top Gun” in a sequel, but this time around, he’s bringing his hot-shot swagger to Lake Tahoe.

ALSO: South Lake Tahoe Bans Vacation Rentals In Residential Neighborhoods

Cruise is reportedly in South Lake Tahoe for the next two weeks, acting in parts of the movie “Top Gun: Maverick”, according to TMZ’s sources. As for where he has been spotted, TMZ was told there are scenes where Cruise is riding a motorcycle, running through the forest, and perched up high on a mountain looking down at Lake Tahoe Airport. That scene is said to have some dialogue.

Scenes for the movie have reportedly already been shot in San Diego and Nevada.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s