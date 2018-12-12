NATOMAS (CBS13) — The victim of a deadly shooting Tuesday night outside a Natomas library has been identified as Librarian and Branch Supervisor Amber Clark.

The 41-year-old had worked in the Sacramento Public Library system for 3 years. She became the Branch Supervisor in North Natomas in March. She previously worked in the North Highlands-Antelope branch as a Teen Librarian.

The library posted about her murder on Facebook, saying: “Amber was a beloved member of the Sacramento Public Library family. She was with our system for three years, joining us from Oklahoma where she served as a secondary and post-secondary educator working to develop digitally rich classrooms. She brought that passion to the Library and has been a champion for accessibility and inclusion, teaching all of us that we are all people and not defined by our disabilities or differences. When pondering the prospect of an upcoming Library project that will put her passion into action, she shared that she was so excited she wanted to do cartwheels down the hall.”

District 1 Councilwoman Angelique Ashby wrote, “She was a fierce advocate for literacy, students, art and our community. Her contributions to Natomas are many and will be missed greatly.”

Around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the parking lot of the Sacramento Public Library – North Natomas where they found the body of a woman who had been shot.

The suspect got away.

Sacramento Police said earlier in the day Wednesday that they believe Clark was targeted but have not revealed a motive.

The library shares a complex with Inderkum High School and American River College. ARC is open today, as is Inderkum High. The library is closed.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.