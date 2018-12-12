SAN LORENZO (CBS13) – A man recently tried to get inside a Bay Area a building through the roof, but his method of entry was anything but slick.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department posted the photo of a man who, they say, climbed onto the roof of a vacant Chinese restaurant in San Lorenzo and tried to get inside the building by going down the grease vent, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

930am, ACSO and @AlamedaCoFire responded to a vacant Chinese food restaurant on the 700 block of Bockman Rd. San Lorenzo. We located a trespasser(possible burglar) trapped in the grease vent on the roof. He had been there for about 2 days. Fire rescued him and he is in custody. pic.twitter.com/OfVN5e8oeV — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 12, 2018

After he climbed inside, the man became stuck. He was discovered two days later, hungry, tired, and covered in grease.

Firefighters rescued the man and police took him into custody. He’s suspected of trespassing and possibly burglary.