ROCKLIN (CBS13) — One dog is dead and another was severely injured in an incident in Rocklin Wednesday morning.

Rocklin police said that officers responded to the 6400 block of Sonora Pass this morning for a report that a resident shot an aggressive dog.

Officers discovered that a resident was riding his bike with his two dogs on leashes when another dog exited a home and starting attacking one of his dogs.

Both owners reportedly tried to separate the animals, but they were unsuccessful. After numerous attempts, police said one of the owners shot the attacking dog with his legally possessed firearm.

The attacking dog died at the scene. The dog that was attacked was transported to the veterinarian for its injuries.

Police said neither of the owners was injured in the incident. Also, police determined that no criminal actions were committed.

The incident happened a block away from Rock Creek Elementary school. In a measure of caution, the school was briefly locked down until police cleared the area.