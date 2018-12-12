SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings are giving back to the survivors of the devastating Camp Fire by treating Paradise High School students to a VIP experience.

Glad to have the basketball team captains from Paradise High School in the building tonight! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/sAtvcTUFf0 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 13, 2018

The students have lost everything in the past month, but the Kings franchise is doing what they can to make these students feel a little better during the holiday season.

READ: Are Wildfires Making California Uninsurable?

Wednesday night was about the kids escaping their reality and just having fun at the game like high school kids should. The Kings welcomed the students as they took on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The students got to watch the Kings beat the Timberwolves 141-130. And the fun doesn’t stop there. The team will also host a team bonding activity for Paradise students to run drills and scrimmages with Kings players and coaches.