SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Three Mile Slough Bridge, also known as the Brannon Island bridge, will be limited to one lane in both directions next week for daytime work.

The bridge is on Highway 160 in south Sacramento County. Last week, there were closures and construction after the bridge broke down.

The new repairs will be to service the lifting mechanism on the bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane going both ways from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next week from Wednesday, Dec. 19 to Friday, Dec. 21.

The bridge is currently stuck in the down position and remains closed to marine vessels.