SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Colder than usual weather has prompted the early opening of a seasonal homeless shelter on Lake Tahoe’s south shore.

The Warm Room operated by the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless for the fourth year in a row opens Wednesday.

The Tahoe Tribune reports it’s opening two weeks earlier than last year when much milder weather was the norm. It will operate nightly from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April, providing overnight shelter for about 25 adult men and women.

Executive Director Marissa Muscat says the facility served more than 100 individuals and provided more than 1,800 shelter bed nights last winter.

It offers community resources including outreach from health and human services, substance abuse, mental health, career and educational support services at 1201 Emerald Bay Road about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of the California-Nevada line.