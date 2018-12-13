NATOMAS (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are asking for the public’s help finding a killer. This comes as a makeshift memorial has started outside a North Natomas library where one of their supervisors was shot and killed.

Less than 48 hours after Clark’s murder, people are coming to pay their respects.

“She was very nice—always polite,” said Julie Lang as she stopped to drop off flowers by the North Natomas branch sign.

Lang wanted to honor 41-year-old Amber Clark, a supervisor she chatted with every time she visited with her granddaughter.

“I just couldn’t get over what happened so I wanted to drop off flowers to let people know I’m sorry,” said Lang.

Clark was shot and killed in the library parking lot Tuesday evening a little after 6pm, right after she had gotten off work. Police say she was targeted, but have not released any suspects or a motive yet.

Students at the neighboring American River College satellite campus are on edge, especially those with night classes.

“It’s a very empty parking lot at that time. It seems ominous, suspicious. Anyone could pull up with their car and do anything to you,” said Nicholas Sanchez

Clark had been with the Sacramento County library system for three years and was promoted each year she was there. She was a beloved former high school English teacher who was passionate about literacy and serving her community, especially those with special needs.

Rivkah Sass, the Sacramento County Library Director, said “She had a great compelling personality because she felt so deeply about the work she did. She was fierce — she did not suffer fools gladly. She knew what she wanted and she was very direct with people. She wanted to make sure that staff felt comfortable and safe and that services we offered really met the community’s needs.”

Lang teared up remembering the last time she spoke with Clark Tuesday afternoon. She couldn’t imagine who would want to hurt her.

”It’s pretty tragic the way her life ended. I hope the police will find out something soon so we can have a little peace with it,” Lang said.

Police are looking for more information about this homicide. Possible eyewitnesses are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department.