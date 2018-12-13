RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Porch pirates are running rampant during the holiday season with packages sitting on many doorsteps. Luckily, Rancho Cordova police were able to locate one suspect after she was caught on surveillance camera.

The police department said officers responded to a report of package theft on Monday. The residents provided officers with surveillance video showing the theft, the suspect and her vehicle. That information was also shared on social media.

Officers received multiple tips of an individual matching the description of the suspect from the video. Officers were able to locate 23-year-old Suhani Becthel of Rancho Cordova.

Upon searching Becthel’s vehicle, officers located several pieces of stolen mail and packages. Becthel was arrested and booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The police department suggested signing up for email or text notifications about packages, requiring a signature upon delivery, or having your package delivered to a secure place to prevent theft.