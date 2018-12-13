SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect is now under arrest in the murder investigation of Sacramento librarian Amber Clark.

Sacramento police released a mug shot of Ronald Seay, the man arrested and in jail, for allegedly murdering the North Natomas branch library supervisor.

Police took Seay into custody the morning after the deadly shooting.

“He was arrested in the area of Elverta and Natomas after a short slow speed vehicle pursuit,” Sacramento police sergeant Vance Chandler said.

Besides this arrest, Chandler said police had contact with Seay once before at the North Natomas branch back in October, when he was causing a disturbance.

“During that disturbance, we do know that Amber Clark was working in her official capacity, as a supervisor at the library,” Chandler said.

That October incident, which police are not detailing, appears to be the only link between Clark and Seay leading up to her murder.

“Up to this point, in all the information that we have, this is the only contact that we are aware of between the suspect and the victim,” Chandler said.

Clark, a beloved branch supervisor known for her passion for helping people with special needs, was shot several times inside her vehicle in the library parking lot Tuesday night. She died at the scene, leaving her colleagues in shock.

“And we are so grateful to the Sacramento police department and their work to bringing justice to Amber,” Sacramento Public Library Directo Rivkah Sass said.

Police say Seay only moved to Sacramento a few months ago from out of state.

CBS13 confirmed he has family in the North Natomas area. They declined to comment. Seay is due in court for the first time on Friday.